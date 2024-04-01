Martinsburg man wins Powerball prize with ticket bought near Hagerstown; jackpot nears $1B

While no one had hit the big Powerball jackpot heading into Monday night's drawing, a local West Virginia man scored $50,000 in the game's drawing a week ago, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The Berkeley County, W.Va. man won with a Powerball ticket he bought March 24 at the AC&T travel center at Hopewell Road and Halfway Boulevard in Halfway, according to a Lottery news release.

A look ahead: Our 'way too early' list of 2024 Washington County Football players to watch

Going into Monday night's drawing, the Powerball jackpot had reached $975 million, with a lump sum option estimated at $471.7 million, according to Powerball.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot is $36 million for Tuesday night's drawing after a northern New Jersey player won a $1.13 billion jackpot last week.

What we know about the W.Va. Powerball winner

The Maryland Lottery identified the local Berkeley County winner as Glenn, a Martinsburg resident.

The Maryland Lottery allows winners to remain anonymous. A Lottery spokesperson confirmed on Monday that Glenn is the winner's real name.

Glenn, a construction worker, travels a lot including in the Tri-State area. He stopped at the Hagerstown area store on a recent trip, the lottery release states.

Commissioners clash on taxes: Should owners of new Hagerstown stadium get same protections as local government?

He bought one Powerball ticket with the numbers he always plays. Glenn has used those numbers since he won with a Powerball quick-pick ticket using those numbers a year ago.

The West Virginia man plans to use his winnings from the $50,000 prize to take care of his four children, according to the Lottery.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: West Virginia man wins again with lucky Powerball numbers