Martinez lifts Diamondbacks to top wild card

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, left, Reno Aces manager Jerry Narron (57), pitching coach Mike Butcher, second from right, and hitting coach Dave Magadan, right, congratulate one another after it was announced the Diamondbacks clinched a playoff spot during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Phoenix. Both the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers lost their games, giving the Diamondbacks their National League Wild Card playoff spot. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — J.D. Martinez lined a two-out RBI single to deep left field with the bases loaded in the ninth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Sunday to clinch the top wild card in the National League.

The Diamondbacks, who won only 69 games a year ago but are 90-66 this season, were assured a playoff berth in the fourth inning after St. Louis and Milwaukee lost. The comeback victory ensured Arizona will host the NL wild-card game Oct. 4.

Fernando Rodney (5-4) pitched a perfect inning for the win.

A throwing error by Justin Nicolino (2-3) on Kristopher Negron's sacrifice bunt helped load the bases with no outs in the ninth.

ROCKIES 8, PADRES 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gerardo Parra hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run third inning, Pat Valaika and Charlie Blackmon hit consecutive home runs in the ninth as Colorado opened a two-game lead over Milwaukee for the second NL wild card. At 41-40, the Rockies tied their record for road wins, set in 2009.

German Marquez (11-7) allowed two runs, five hits and three walks in five innings.

Luis Perdomo (8-11) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.

CUBS 5, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jose Quintana (7-3) pitched a three-hitter and struck out 10 in his second big league shutout as Chicago opened a 5½-game lead over second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Kris Bryant hit a go-ahead double in the fourth off Chase Anderson (11-4), Ben Zobrist had a two-run homer in the seventh and Anthony Rizzo added a two-run double in the eighth against Carlos Torres.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — South Korea's Seung Hwan Oh (1-6) allowed a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth to Starling Marte and rookie Jordan Luplow also went deep as St. Louis fell 2½ games behind the Rockies.

Jameson Taillon (8-7) allowed one run and four hits in five innings. Five pitchers combined for hitless relief, with Felipe Rivero striking out two in a perfect ninth for his 19th save.

BLUE JAYS 9, YANKEES 5

TORONTO (AP) — Jose Bautista had two hits and a walk in what was likely his final home game with the Blue Jays, leaving to a standing ovation during the ninth inning. Bautista, who turns 37 next month, is hitting .203 with 22 homers and 62 RBIs, and Toronto appears unlikely to exercise its half of a $17 million mutual option.

Aaron Judge homered twice for the Yankees, increasing his AL-leading total to 48 — one shy of the major league rookie record set by Mark McGwire in 1987. Judge has 11 home runs in September.

A day after clinching a postseason berth, New York dropped five games behind AL East-leading Boston with seven games to play.

Jaime Garcia (1-3) jeopardized his chance of making New York's postseason roster, allowing five runs, four hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings.

RED SOX 5, REDS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a tying three-run double in the eighth off Raisel Iglesias (3-3) and dashed home from second base on Rafael Devers' infield single as Boston won for the 14th time in 17 games.

Robby Scott (2-1) won, and Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 35th save and hasn't allowed a run in his last 11 appearances.

Billy Hamilton helped the Reds go up 4-1. He tripled home a run and brought the crowd to its feet by scoring after getting caught in a rundown between first and second. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia made a wild throw, and Hamilton kept going when nobody covered home.

DODGERS 3, GIANTS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw (18-4) became the NL's first 18-game winner, pitching shutout ball until Mac Williamson's home run in the eighth, his final inning. Kershaw lowered his league-best ERA to 2.21 and struck out six to become the first Dodgers pitcher to reach 200 seven times.

Brandon Morrow worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

Yasmani Grandal hit a sacrifice fly in the first against Chris Stratton (3-4) and a homer in the fourth.

INDIANS 4, MARINERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Corey Kluber (18-4) won his sixth straight start and struck out 10 in becoming the AL's first 18-game winner, allowing Ben Gamel's tying two-run homer in the fifth, which stopped his scoreless streak at 26 2/3 innings.

Jose Ramirez's 29th home run put Cleveland ahead in the sixth against Mike Leake (3-1). Cody Allen worked the ninth for his 29th save as Cleveland won for the 29th time in 31 games and eliminated Seattle from postseason contention.