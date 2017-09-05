Martinez homers 4 times as Diamondbacks beat Dodgers 13-0

Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez gestures toward the camera as he stands in the dugout after hitting his fourth home run of the game in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.D. Martinez tied a major league record by slugging four of Arizona's six home runs, and the Diamondbacks routed the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 13-0 on Monday night for their 11th straight victory.

Robbie Ray struck out a career-high 14 while helping second-place Arizona to its longest win streak since it also won 11 in a row from June 18-30, 2003.

The Dodgers are still baseball's best team at 92-45, but they remain mired in a season-worst slump, having dropped four in a row and nine in 10 games.

Martinez is the 18th player in major league history to hit four homers in a game, and the 16th in the modern era.