Martinez hat trick earns Atlanta draw

Atlanta United defender Julian Gressel (24) scores past Orlando City SC goalkeeper Joseph Bendik (1) in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — In front of the largest crowd to attend a stand-alone MLS match, Josef Martinez had his second hat trick in a row and his third of the season to help Atlanta United hold on for a 3-3 draw against Orlando City on Saturday.

Atlanta United (12-8-7) set the record with 70,425 on hand at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The previous record was held by the Los Angeles Galaxy for the 69,255 who attended their first-ever match at the Rose Bowl in 1996. United's stadium opened last month.

Martinez scored in the 36th, 55th and 69th minutes, each time equalizing after an Orlando City goal. Dom Dwyer had a pair of first-half goals and Cyle Larin made it 3-2 in the 58th minute for Orlando (9-12-8).

Martinez's last three-goal performance came Wednesday night in a 7-0 win over New England. He had his first hat trick of the season in a 6-1 victory over Minnesota United on March 12.

REAL SALT LAKE 2, TIMBERS 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored the go-ahead goal in the 61st minute as Real Salt Lake spoiled Diego Valeri's record-setting night for Portland.

Valeri set an MLS record by scoring in his eighth consecutive match when he tied it at 1 on a header in the 47th minute.

Albert Rusnak opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a right-footed blast that powered through goalkeeper Jeff Attinella's glancing deflection. Savarino bent a left-footed shot from the edge of 18-yard box into the upper left corner.

The Timbers (12-10-8) had their four-game unbeaten streak snapped but remained near the top of the Western Conference in a three-way tie for second place. RSL (11-14-5) jumped from ninth place into a tie for sixth and final playoff position.

TORONTO 4, LOS ANGELES 0

CARSON, California (AP) — Tosaint Ricketts scored twice as Toronto FC easily beat the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Eastern Conference leading Toronto (18-3-8) stretched its unbeaten streak to 11 games and has won six straight.

Toronto's Victor Vazquez played a free kick quickly. His shot bounced off the post and Drew Moor headed in the ball in the 24th minute. Ricketts made it 2-0 in the 37th minute when he kicked the ball inside the left post while falling down.

Ricketts scored again in the 76th minute. Vazquez assisted on the goal, and added a goal of his own two minutes later.

The Galaxy's Jonathan dos Santos sailed a shot over the crossbar from outside the 18-yard box early in the game. Down 2-0, his shot from the left side of the box missed wide right.

Toronto gave Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore the night off. Romain Alessandrini and Jermaine Jones did not play for the Galaxy (7-15-6) due to yellow card accumulation.

FIRE 3, D.C. UNITED 0

BRIDGEVIEW, Illinois (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic tied a Chicago club record with his 18th goal of the season as the Fire beat D.C. United.

Nikolic capped the scoring on a penalty kick in the 90th minute, matching Ante Razov's mark set in 2000.

Chicago (14-9-6) opened the scoring in the 23rd minute on D.C. midfielder Ian Harkes' own goal. He was attempting to clear Matt Polster's throw-in with a header. Brandon Vincent headed home Arturo Alvarez's cross to make it 2-0 in the 62nd.

D.C. United (8-17-4) lost its second in a row after winning three straight.

MINNESOTA UNITED 3, IMPACT 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Substitute Abu Danladi scored in the 89th minute to lift Minnesota past Montreal.

Blerim Dzemaili put Montreal ahead 2-1 in the 55th minute, but Christain Ramirez responded in the 68th and Danladi stepped around Laurent Ciman and beat goalkeeper Evan Bush with a blast from the right side.

Kevin Molino also scored for expansion Minnesota (8-15-5). It was coming off a 3-0 loss Wednesday night at Vancouver.

Patrice Bernier had the opening goal for Montreal (10-12-6), which lost its fourth game in a row — three of them at home.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, REVOLUTION 1

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (AP) — Diego Rubio scored twice as Sporting Kansas City beat New England.

Sporting KC (11-6-11) stretched its club-record home unbeaten streak to 23 games.

New England (10-14-5) has lost two straight, including 7-0 against Atlanta on Wednesday night. Teal Bunbury scored in the fourth minute for the Revolution, but they lost the early momentum when Krisztian Nemeth threw a high elbow at Graham Zusi in the 11th minute. After video replay, Nemeth was ejected and New England finished with 10 players.