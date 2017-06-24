Martin Shkreli Goes To Trial

Martin Shkreli is set to stand trial in a New York federal court Monday for security fraud. The notorious former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals has been accused of running a Ponzi scheme and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

In addition to security fraud, the 34-year-old is accused of wire fraud, conspiracy, and mismanaging money at his investment funds Elea Capital, MSMB Capital, MSMB Healthcare, as well as while CEO of Retrophin (RTRX), the pharmaceutical company he founded in 2011.

The prosecution alleges that he cheated investors out of more than $11 million between 2009 and 2014.

READ: Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ Tracks Released By Martin Shkreli After Trump’s Win

View photos Martin Shkreli More

Photo: Reuters

Part of the drama that surrounds the case is that Shkreli has taken on an internet persona that leads some to call him the "most hated" person on the internet. The persona includes him regularly live-streaming parts of his life and vilified on social media as a "pharma bro."

Shkreli's lawyer Ben Brafman took a hands-off approach to his client. Brafman, in an email to CNN Friday said that he "would prefer that Mr. Shkreli not live stream during trial," but that his client "did not intentionally violate the law [and] is confident he will be acquitted‎.

"While I can control his conduct in the courtroom, I cannot control his life nor do I have the right to interfere with his personal life," Brafman continued.

View photos shkreli More

Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Throughout the process, Shkreli has maintained his innocence.

"I’m so innocent, the jury, judge and the prosecution are gonna give me an apology," he said in a recent live stream, according to a New York Times report that said several live streams available earlier this week had been taken down by the midweek.

At the hearing Monday, Brafman said Shkreli didn't defraud the investors because they ultimately got their money back. Prosecutor Jacquelyn Kasulis argued that fraud can mean "depriving investors of a right to control their assets."