Martial arts and music instruments: Critics question ESA spending ahead of AZ budget crunch

Arizona can reduce its budget deficit by reigning in the universal school voucher program, critics said at a Capitol news conference Wednesday, surrounded by examples of what they called the program's out-of-control spending.

From golf clubs to an espresso machine to an inflatable bounce house, members and supporters of the Save Our Schools organization assembled what looked like a high-end yard sale on the state Senate lawn. They wanted to highlight items bought with taxpayer dollars through the Empowerment Scholarship Account program.

"This is not an appropriate use of our taxpayer dollars," said Beth Lewis, director of Save Our Schools. She read through a list of aggregated expenses, such as $35 million in purchases from Amazon, $2 million for musical instruments and $1.2 million for martial arts instruction, all drawn from public records first compiled and reported by ABC Channel 15.

"A budget without ESA voucher reform is no budget at all," Lewis said, a refrain echoed by supporters at the news conference.

The organization argued the program has cost $800 million this year, at a time when the state budget is facing a $1.3 billion deficit spanning two years. ESA scholarships are paid out of the general K-12 budget, at 90% of the funding for public school students.

But in almost all cases, the program adds to the state's cost because of the way the funding formula is written. An analysis last year by the Arizona Association of School Business Officials found there are savings only when a student from a public charter school transfers over to an ESA account.

Tom Horne, the state schools superintendent, said the ESA program is a small percentage of Arizona's overall school population: 75,000 students compared to 1.25 million in public schools.

"ESAs are not a threat to public schools," Horne said in a statement. "But the competition they provide causes public schools to perform better as opposed to being a government monopoly which SOS prefers.”

Save Our Schools unrolls a scroll of names that have signed a petition to put guardrails on Arizona's universal voucher program

Horne's office administers the program.

Rep. Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix, joined the news conference to say ESA reforms are needed now to stop the strain on state coffers.

Ortiz questioned why an ESA recipient can spend taxpayer dollars on a piano that stays in a family's living room while public schools can't provide individual pianos for students.

To her right was a stand-up piano keyboard with a $4,000 price tag on it. The items on display came from Save Our School supporters, who brought items from their own homes that are similar to the items purchased through the ESA program.

Is Arizona school voucher reform in the cards?

Ortiz said the program has to be curbed now.

"We need this in the budget this year," she said of proposals from Gov. Katie Hobbs to put some guardrails on a program that has grown from 12,000 students two years ago to 75,250.

The likelihood of that happening are faint. The GOP majority in the Legislature strongly supports the ESA program and has rejected calls to roll it back to serve only selected populations of students, such as disabled children or foster youth.

Save Our School supporters display items that have been bought with taxpayer dollars through the voucher program

House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, is perhaps the program's staunchest advocate. He sponsored the 2022 legislation that expanded the ESA program to all Arizona school-age students.

He said lawmakers are open to some "process improvements," but rejected any notion of reducing the program's reach.

"Gov. Hobbs has been very clear about her stance on things," he said of Arizona's Democratic governor. "So have I."

Hobbs at the beginning of the year proposed a number of policy changes that she said would bring some transparency and accountability to the program. They included mandatory fingerprint background checks for teachers who instruct ESA students and a requirement that private schools report graduation rates and chronic absenteeism rates.

Changes to the ESA program are part of the ongoing closed-door budget talks, but not a dominant issue, Toma said.

Lawmakers and Hobbs need to reach an agreement on a budget by the end of June, so a spending plan is in place when the new budget year begins July 1.

“The dominant piece is having the numbers work," Toma said. "That’s the reality. The math has to be real.”

That math has to erase a $650 million deficit for the current fiscal year and $676 million for the coming year, according to an April report from the legislative budget staff.

Cuts to state agencies are inevitable, although there has been consideration of leaving the departments of Public Safety and of Child Safety untouched, as well as the K-12 budget.

