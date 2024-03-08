Martial arts instructor charged with sexting minor waives exam

HILLSDALE — A Hillsdale man waived his rights to a preliminary examination hearing Wednesday, March 6, in the 2B District Court instead requesting his case be bound over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for further hearings.

Mark Russell Shemwell, 45, a co-owner of Shemwell Academy of Martial Arts, was arrested Jan. 23 in front of his business in Jonesville after being confronted by members of Exposing Predators of Innocent Children — an Indiana-based network dedicated to outing would-be child predators on live social media — in a Facebook Live post that instantly went viral.

In the Facebook video, Shemwell first admitted to sexting a “15-year-old girl” and making arrangements to meet with her to have sexual intercourse. The victim turned out to be an adult male with the EPIC group working as a decoy.

The Jonesville Police Department responded to Shemwell’s gym and the EPIC group turned over transcripts of text messages with Shemwell proving his guilt and Shemwell was taken into custody.

He was arraigned Jan. 24 in 2B District Court on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime and ordered held on a $15,000 bond which Shemwell has yet to post for his pretrial release.

Shemwell faces up to 11 years in prison if convicted as charged.

He is tentatively scheduled for formal arraignment in the circuit court at 8:30 a.m. March 11.

