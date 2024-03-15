Martial arts instructor charged with sexting minor set for hearing

HILLSDALE — A Hillsdale man was formally arraigned on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime Monday, March 11, in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Mark Russell Shemwell, 45, will next appear in court at 1 p.m. March 18 for a criminal pretrial conference where his attorney will meet with the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office to discuss the case, any issues to be brought up before a possible trial and any possible resolution through plea bargain.

Shemwell earlier waived his right to a preliminary examination hearing Wednesday, March 6, in the 2B District Court instead requesting his case be bound over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for further hearings.

Shemwell, a co-owner of Shemwell Academy of Martial Arts, was arrested Jan. 23 in front of his business in Jonesville after being confronted by members of Exposing Predators of Innocent Children — an Indiana-based network dedicated to outing would-be child predators on live social media — in a Facebook Live post that instantly went viral.

In the Facebook video, Shemwell first admitted to sexting a “15-year-old girl” and making arrangements to meet with her to have sexual intercourse. The victim turned out to be an adult male with the EPIC group working as a decoy.

The Jonesville Police Department responded to Shemwell’s gym and the EPIC group turned over transcripts of text messages with Shemwell proving his guilt and Shemwell was taken into custody.

Shemwell faces up to 11 years in prison if convicted as charged and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

