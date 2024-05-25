Martha Kline appointed interim dean of OHIO Lancaster

LANCASTER – Dr. Lewatis McNeal has announced the appointment of Martha Kline as the interim dean of campus and community relations at Ohio University Lancaster.

Kline will take over from McNeal who has served as the interim dean for OHIO Lancaster since April 2023. McNeal will now continue his permanent position as Vice Provost for Regional Higher Education and Partnerships at Ohio University in Athens.

Martha Kline

“I'm excited that Dr. Kline has agreed to serve as Interim for Dean of Campus and Community Relations for the Lancaster campus,” said McNeal in a news release. “Her dedication to our students and deep familiarity with both the campus and the Lancaster community will be invaluable during this leadership transition.”

Kline has been a part of OHIO Lancaster since 1996, holding various positions such as coordinator for the University Division and Faculty Chair, and is currently an associate professor of chemistry. She received the Phi Theta Kappa Professor of the Year award 2005, as well as an Apple Teaching Award from the Center for Teaching Excellence at Ohio University. She will begin her one-year term as interim dean on July 1.

“I am honored and excited to serve as Interim Dean of Campus and Community Relations for Lancaster. Over the years, I have participated in a variety of activities at the local, regional, and university-wide level. I have had the privilege to work with colleagues whose creativity, dedication, and talent have been inspiring,” said Kline. “Ohio University Lancaster is a special place, and I am eager to embrace leadership responsibilities and work with our local partners to foster a thriving campus community.”

Before joining OHIO, Kline was an adjunct instructor of chemistry at Santa Fe Community College, a Research Associate at the Center for Drug Discovery in Gainesville, Florida, and a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Kline holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Ohio University..

