Marshawn Lynch's appeal of 1-game suspension denied

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Marshawn Lynch's appeal of his one-game suspension for shoving an official has been declined and the running back will miss Oakland's game this week at Buffalo.

The NFL announced Tuesday that appeals officer James Thrash upheld the one-game ban without pay. Thrash was appointed by the league and the NFLPA.

Lynch will not be allowed to be with the Raiders until Oct. 30.

Lynch was suspended for coming off the sideline during a scuffle in the second quarter and then shoving a game official during Oakland's 31-30 victory over Kansas City last Thursday night. The ban will cost him more than $100,000 in salary and per game roster bonuses.

