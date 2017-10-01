Marshawn Lynch Showed Up On Game Day Wearing 'Everybody Vs. Trump' Shirt

It’s probably safe to say Marshawn Lynch won’t be supporting a re-election bid for President Donald Trump.

The Oakland Raiders running back showed up to Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos in a black T-shirt featuring the words “Everybody vs. Trump” across his chest. Lynch has been known for his blunt honesty ever since he told a room of reporters he was only attending a press conference so he wouldn’t be fined.

Lynch’s shirt is likely a reference to the ongoing tension between Trump and the National Football League. Lynch was one of the first players of the 2017 season to stay seated during the national anthem, a move that began with then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

Beast mode went there.... pic.twitter.com/UdeILDolym — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) October 1, 2017

Critics have alleged that “taking the knee” during the national anthem is an act of disrespect to the flag and the United States military.

Last week, Trump called the players who kneel “sons of bitches” and suggested during a rally on Sept. 22 in Alabama that fans should boycott games. Since then, players across the league have been kneeling or standing with linked arms in defiance of the president’s comments.

Supporters of the protest went to Twitter to express their delight with Lynch’s loud, yet still silent, disapproval of Trump.

And with the pants sagging ... extra petty. I'm here for it all. https://t.co/Tbf4ZrfEgd — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 1, 2017

I adore Marshawn Lynch to a level that may not be healthy — Shane (@Shane_Lantz93) October 1, 2017

Marshawn is the ninth wonder of the world https://t.co/o6eAyhDugI — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 1, 2017

Marshawn Lynch is a national treasure and we must protect him at all costs — Evan Sowards (@EvanSowards) October 1, 2017

Marshawn Lynch beeeenn this petty, like since ever. https://t.co/M0YA3uuX0w — sinri (@murdilate) October 1, 2017

and todays the day marshawn lynch became president of the united states. https://t.co/Q5yeWjH1t5 — landsnark. (@conjja) October 1, 2017