Marshals, Richmond County deputies arrest teen wanted in connection to Smart Grocery murder

A 16-year-old boy who was wanted for a Dec. 11 murder at the Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road was recently arrested in Augusta.

Sanqwon J. Berry, 16, was wanted for murder and possession of a gun during a crime, according to previous reporting.

At 6:25 p.m. Monday, the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Regional Task Force and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office arrested Berry on the 300 block of Fox Trace, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

On Dec. 11, deputies responded to the Smart Grocery for shots fired with one person injured, according to previous reporting.

Jeremiah Emmanuel Griffin, 32, of Augusta, was shot at least once and died at the scene.

