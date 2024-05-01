Marshals, Akron police arrest 19-year-old suspect in Monday homicide

Officers from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force take Isaiah McKinney, a 19-year-old suspect, into custody on Kling Street in Akron on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force members on Wednesday arrested Isaiah McKinney, a 19-year-old murder suspect, at a Kling Street home in Akron.

Law enforcement officers blocked off the street as onlookers watched the scene unfold.

A resident who asked not to be identified said he watched the incident escalate as officers ducked behind vehicles.

"I noticed that the cops were taking cover," he said. "It was real serious."

McKinney was wanted in connection with a slaying April 29 on Everton Drive, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshal's Office. Gregory Dykes, 37, was found in the hallway of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to the head.

Monday homicide: 37-year-old man found shot dead in Sherbondy Hill apartment complex Monday night identified

Information from the investigation suggested that an altercation occurred between McKinney and Dykes.

A task force news release said McKinney allegedly discharged a firearm inside the Kling Street residence on Wednesday. No task force members were injured or returned fire during the incident.

Following the arrest, a firearm and a shell casing were located and seized, the U.S. Marshal's Office said.

The Akron Police Department was processing the scene, with additional charges expected, the release said.

At the scene on Kling Street, Akron Police acting Chief Brian Harding said the task force performs some of the most dangerous law enforcement work. He referred to the Charlotte, North Carolina, attack on Monday in which four officers were killed.

He declined to comment on specifics of the Kling Street operation.

"We're really thankful for our partnership with the U.S. Marshal's Office," he said.

Another Kling Street resident said she was cautioned by officers to stay away from the scene as the street was being blocked off. She said police brought a K-9 unit to the scene as the situation unfolded.

She said crime in the neighborhood has been on the rise recently, most of it petty crime. Police response time, however, has been good, she said.

"When they come, they come fast," she said. "They are here, and I do appreciate them."

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in the release that the Akron Police Department is an important partner in the task force. The task force's Akron division is made up of the Marshal's Office and several Akron-area law enforcement agencies, including the Akron Police Department.

