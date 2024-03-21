Marshalls is still coming to Farmington

Mar. 21—FARMINGTON — Clothing and home goods retailer Marshalls is still coming to town, Cassidy Kelly, spokesperson for the company, confirmed Thursday.

According a sign permit, it is expected to occupy vacant storefronts at Hannaford Plaza on Wilton Road from 121 to 123 Hannaford Drive.

The permit was approved April 20, 2023, by Code Enforcement Officer Steve Kaiser.

An initial announcement was made in May 2023.

Marshalls will take over the storefront where Rent-A-Center is located. That business will move to the end storefront at 115 Hannaford Drive, which is being renovated. A sign is posted on the space that Rent-A-Center is coming soon.

"We still anticipate that the new Marshalls store in Farmington, Maine, will open in the future," Kelly wrote in an email Thursday. "We will be sure to share additional information as we get closer to the anticipated opening."

Marshalls is operated by The TJX Companies Inc., which also operates T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods.

Major airlines want to hear Boeing's plan to fix manufacturing problems

Tractor Supply permit finally approved in Turner