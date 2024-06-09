Marshall Police Department searching for missing 74-year-old

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department is asking the community to help them find a 74-year-old man with dementia and Alzheimer’s who went missing on Sunday.

Robert Eugene Wood, 74 of Marshall, was last seen in the 3200 block of Elysian Fields Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Marshall PD, Wood may be disoriented since he suffers from both dementia and Alzheimer’s. They added that he can be recognized by his distinctive hat seen below:

Robert Eugene Wood. Photo courtesy of Marshall Police Department.

“Your swift action could be critical. Let’s come together to help ensure his safe return. Please share this post and keep an eye out in your community. Thank you for your vigilance and support.” Marshall Police Department

If anyone has any information about Wood’s whereabouts please call Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.

