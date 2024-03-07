Marshall First Step Academy receives $140K USDA loan

Mar. 6—Marshall First Step Academy will receive a $140,000 rural economic development loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

First Step Academy is a nonprofit in Marshall that has been operating since 2012. It provides care and age-appropriate learning programs for children 6 weeks to 12 years old.

The $140,000 loan will go toward expanding services and creating office space, four classrooms, bathrooms, repairing the roof, and adding an outside play area.

The city of Marshall received the USDA Rural Development loan and is relending the funds to Marshall First Step, said USDA acting state director Molly Hammond.

"There is a lack of childcare everywhere and is especially prevalent in rural communities," Hammond said. "Part of Rural Development's mission is to ensure rural communities have access to essential services and provide support to help these rural Illinois towns grow and prosper. Rural Development does so many things to help communities, but some projects get us especially excited, like First Step Academy."