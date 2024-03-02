Marshall fire burns home, displaces 5 family members

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall said that a fire that happened at a home in the 800 block of Alvin Street on Friday has displaced a family of five.

Photo courtesy of the City of Marshall.

According to the city, a large plume of black smoke was seen from the fire station and when firefighters arrived they saw fire coming out of the windows of the home.

No injuries were reported and all five family members had safely left the home. However, the home was severely damaged by the fire and the Red Cross has been notified to help the displaced family.

