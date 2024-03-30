Marsha McWilson marching for family mental health advocacy

Mar. 30—NIAGARA FALLS — While best known as an internationally performing singer, Falls resident Marsha McWilson has done plenty of advocacy work over the past few years. Mainly in the fields of preventing gun violence and mental health.

She was one of several Western New York representatives taking part in Family Empowerment Day, taking place March 19 at the New York State capital building in Albany. The advocacy event, put on by Families Together in New York State, urges state lawmakers to increase funding for mental health and community well-being efforts.

McWilson ended up making a connection with Sara Taylor, the founder of BIPOC PEEEEEEK, a non-profit organization helping minority children with mental illness. Taylor is working on increasing the number of family peer advocates for black families.

"She took one phone call and said, 'You got to hear this lady,' " McWilson recounted. "And I want her to represent Western New York."

The event drew about 4,000 people from across the state, with around 300 from Western New York.

During her speaking time, McWilson spoke about her anti-gun advocacy, something she has been fighting for ever since her son Jaylan died from gun violence in January 2023. It included her singing a rendition of Bill Wither's 1972 song, "Lean on Me."

She was also able to meet with the staff of state Sen. Sean Ryan, though he was not in attendance.

Families Together lobbies for items in the New York State budget for addressing the well-being of youths and families, some of which are facing budget cuts. Their policy agenda for 2024 advocates for a 3.2% cost of living adjustment and $500 million in flexible funding to the community behavioral health system, addressing discrimination in behavioral health by insurance companies and student loan forgiveness and scholarship programs for individuals pursuing a career in children's behavioral health among other initiatives.

Gail Berkes, also of BIPOC PEEEEEEK said this event is about getting their voices heard and encouraging state leaders to invest in families and their wellbeing.

"We want them to come up with solutions," Berkes said.

For her part, McWilson is receiving her credentials to be a family peer advocate in order to help families dealing with mental illness. Her wanting to do so comes from her own family history of mental illness and the lack of such black professionals in the area.

"My family members were crazy and we didn't know," McWilson said, whose family did not have money to see a therapist. "Once I got to studying, I go 'Oh my god, this is my family.' "

To get her state certification, McWilson is going through a 13-module training course covering the topics of mental illness and family disparity and completing tests. It is something she hopes to accomplish soon, which would allow her to get paid through Medicaid to do the work.

McWilson had previously done contractural for Best Self Behavioral Health as an ordained preacher, grief counseling certification through Roswell Park, and helped console the victims of the Buffalo Top's shooting on May 14, 2022.