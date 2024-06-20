Marsh named to Indiana Land Resources Council

Jun. 20—Governor Eric J. Holcomb has announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions, including the appointment of Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh to the Indiana Land Resources Council.

The Indiana Land Resources Council was created in state law (I.C. 15-12-5) to assist local and state decision-makers with land use tools and policies, including the creation of model ordinances that communities can use to create zoning and planning decisions in regards to land use polices.

The ILRC is composed of representatives from county and municipal governments, home building and land development, business, environmental interests, soil and water conservation districts, and forestry, as well as a land use expert and a farmer.

Its mission is to evaluate all types of land use, not just agricultural land use, for the use and betterment of our state and its future.

"I am honored to serve the state of Indiana through Governor Holcomb's appointment to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture's Land Resources Council," Marsh said. "This role elevates the voices of Greensburg and Decatur County at the state level, supporting the success and growth of Indiana."