Marseille's Evra sent off before game for lashing at fan

Marseille's Patrice Evra, center, back to camera is dragged away by his teammates during a scuffle with Marseille supporters who trespassed into the field before the Europa League group I soccer match between Vitoria SC and Olympique de Marseille at the D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Evra was shown a red card before the start of the match for his involvement in the incident. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

GUIMARAES, Portugal (AP) — Marseille defender Patrice Evra was sent off before a Europa League game in Portugal for apparently kicking a fan in the head on Thursday.

Evra, only a substitute for the Group I match against Vitoria, got into a verbal argument with supporters, who scaled the barriers to reach the advertising hoardings to confront the team.

Video footage showed Evra lashing out at one of his own club's fans. He was then ushered away by a teammate and referee Tamas Bognar red-carded him.

Evra won five English Premier Leagues and the Champions League during an eight-year spell with Manchester United. He joined Marseille from Juventus in January.