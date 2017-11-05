Marseille fans turn on Evra after attack

Marseille supporters display banners reading "Love of the jersey, respect for supporters, professionalism, is it too much to ask?", prior to the League One soccer match between Marseille and Caen, at the Velodrome stadium, in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Supporters react after Marseille's player Patrice Evra kicked the head of a supporter of Marseille before the Europa League match against Vitoria SC Guimaraes. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

Marseille fans have told Patrice Evra he is no longer welcome at the club after the defender kicked a supporter in the head.

Evra was suspended by Marseille on Friday, a day after he confronted a fan and aimed a kick at his head ahead of a Europa League game in Portugal. Evra, who appeared to make light contact with his foot, had shortly before aimed a punch at the same fan.

Fans held aloft two banners criticizing Evra before Sunday's home match against Caen at Stade Velodrome.

"This Game Is Over," read one in English, mocking Evra's regular posts on social media where he films himself talking about football and says "I love this game" as he breaks into laughter.

Another banner, in French, read: "Love for the jersey. Respect for supporters. Professionalism. Is that too much to ask?"

Other fans chanted against Evra during the match against Caen.