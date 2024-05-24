Mars Wrigley names Topeka ‘Halloween Headquarters’, celebrates with early holiday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is officially Mars Wrigley’s Halloween headquarters!

The company is marking 10 years in the capital city. It’s not quite Halloween yet, but a great way to pay tribute to their time here in Topeka.

27 News spoke with the factory’s director Brian Pardo, who says their plant plays a major role in producing popular treats nationwide. He says the company relies on the Topeka factory for much of their production, and sometimes even to roll out new treats.

Pardo also says the Topeka location is the exclusive factory for their ‘fun size’ and ‘mini’ chocolate bars, which is why Topeka is now the company’s Halloween headquarters.

“Being Halloween Headquarters for Mars Wrigley and Topeka the City, it’s huge for us,” Pardo said. “It’s such an honor to be that cause it’s a big holiday for Mars and we’re a big part of this community now here in Topeka.”

He told 27 News the Topeka factory now has over 600 associates and that it’s continuing to expand.

