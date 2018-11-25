Mars spacecraft prepares to touch down and drill into Red Planet for hints of life

The first spacecraft to land on Mars in six years touches down on Monday equipped with British instruments to peer inside the planet and determine if it could once have sustained life.
Nasa’s InSight probe has been travelling since May and is due to make a soft landing around 8pm GMT following a seven minute nail-biting descent in which the craft needs to decelerate from 12,300 mph to just 5mph.
“There’s a reason engineers call landing on Mars ‘seven minutes of terror," said Rob Grover, InSight’s entry, descent and landing lead, at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
“We can’t joystick the landing, so we have to rely on the commands we pre-program into the spacecraft.
“We’ve spent years testing our plans, learning from other Mars landings and studying all the conditions Mars can throw at us."
Once its three legs have landed safely on the dusty plain of Elysium Planitia, the robot will unfurl its solar panels before spending three months deploying its suite of instruments ahead of a two year project to measure Mars’ inner workings.
It is the first mission to study the deep interior of a planet and evidence of a liquid core could hint at the likelihood of previous life on the Red Planet billions of years ago.
Engineers at Imperial College and Oxford University have developed a super-sensitive seismic detector to pick up deep rumblings or ‘marsquakes’ beneath the surface which would reveal a solid or liquid core.
The remains of a liquid core could suggest that Mars once had a magnetic field.
Like on Earth, the field would have protected it from harmful solar winds billions of years ago at a time when Mars then was much warmer and wetter, and might have been capable of harbouring early life.
Professor Tom Pike, of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering said: “This is the first time we will look deep into the interior of another planet.
“The Earth is very wet and warm and right for life, while Mars is very dry and much colder and that’s to do with what happened inside Mars.
“The mission is going to be looking beneath the surface. It’s a little like seeing Earth in its youth, at an earlier stage of development, and we want to understand better why it hasn’t kept on going.
“There is so much we don’t understand, and so many unknowns about Mars.”
The team will be listening for tremors for two years, and are expecting that the number and intensity will be similar to those in Britain, between a dozen and a hundred quakes of up to 6.0 on the Richter scale.
And the readings will be confirmed by a team at The Open University who will be using the ExoMars orbiter, which is currently circling the planet, to look for tell-tale gases coming from the planet during marsquakes.
Dr Manish Patel, senior lecturer in Planetary Sciences said: “Our plan is, when InSight detects a seismic signal we will immediately look at ExoMars data in order to assess whether there are any trace gases being released into the atmosphere following the seismic event.
"This could potentially provide a way to unlock the secrets to what hides beneath the martian surface.”
Another experiment on board will take Mars' temperature by drilling down 16 feet into the planet, using a self-hammering nail. It is the deepest anyone has ever drilled on another body. Apollo moonkwalkers only managed 8 feet.
And if the mission is successful, Professor Pike wants to use the same technology to study Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa, which is a prime candidate for life in our solar system because scientists believe there is a liquid ocean beneath its icy surface.
The UK Space Agency has invested £4 million in the seisometer.
Commenting on the project, Sam Gyimah, Science Minister, said: “The UK is playing an important role in this exciting mission to unlock the deepest secrets of our nearest neighbour in the solar system.
“An instrument that started life in a London university laboratory will end it on the surface of Mars detecting quakes and meteor strikes for the first time.”