Mars spacecraft prepares to touch down and drill into Red Planet for hints of life

The first spacecraft to land on Mars in six years touches down on Monday equipped with British instruments to peer inside the planet and determine if it could once have sustained life.

Nasa’s InSight probe has been travelling since May and is due to make a soft landing around 8pm GMT following a seven minute nail-biting descent in which the craft needs to decelerate from 12,300 mph to just 5mph.

“There’s a reason engineers call landing on Mars ‘seven minutes of terror," said Rob Grover, InSight’s entry, descent and landing lead, at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“We can’t joystick the landing, so we have to rely on the commands we pre-program into the spacecraft.

“We’ve spent years testing our plans, learning from other Mars landings and studying all the conditions Mars can throw at us."

The craft is due to land on Monday around 8pm Credit: Nasa More

Once its three legs have landed safely on the dusty plain of Elysium Planitia, the robot will unfurl its solar panels before spending three months deploying its suite of instruments ahead of a two year project to measure Mars’ inner workings.

It is the first mission to study the deep interior of a planet and evidence of a liquid core could hint at the likelihood of previous life on the Red Planet billions of years ago.

Engineers at Imperial College and Oxford University have developed a super-sensitive seismic detector to pick up deep rumblings or ‘marsquakes’ beneath the surface which would reveal a solid or liquid core.

The remains of a liquid core could suggest that Mars once had a magnetic field.

Like on Earth, the field would have protected it from harmful solar winds billions of years ago at a time when Mars then was much warmer and wetter, and might have been capable of harbouring early life.

An artist's impression showing the lander descending towards the surface of Mars on its parachute Credit: Nasa More

Professor Tom Pike, of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering said: “This is the first time we will look deep into the interior of another planet.

“The Earth is very wet and warm and right for life, while Mars is very dry and much colder and that’s to do with what happened inside Mars.

“The mission is going to be looking beneath the surface. It’s a little like seeing Earth in its youth, at an earlier stage of development, and we want to understand better why it hasn’t kept on going.