Mars InSight mission: What Nasa's trip to Red Planet aims to discover - and how to watch tonight's landing

Nasa is preparing to touch down on Mars for the first time in six years tonight in a mission designed to mine more information about the Red Planet.

The US space agency's latest probe, InSight, is scheduled to land on the planet at 3pm EST (8pm UK time), having travelled for six months and 300 million miles.

To land smoothly it must slow down from 12,300mph to 5mph, the equivalent of human jogging speed, in just seven minutes after hitting Mars's atmosphere. The mission is following in the footsteps of the Curiosity rover, which landed there in 2012, but the $1bn joint US-European mission will be breaking new ground, literally and metaphorically.

Just as there was a lot of hype around Curiosity, so too is there much anticipation about InSight, with parties expected to be held around the world to watch the landing. The Telegraph will be live streaming the action, taking in the the final plunge through the Martian atmosphere. Here's what you need to know about the landmark mission.

What will InSight do?

Curiosity has been moving around Mars, scouring different areas. InSight, however, will be staying in one place for its two-year mission once it lands.

InSight is short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport. As its lengthy name suggests, its objective is to dig into the planet's interior.

Once it touches down, its 6-foot (1.8-meter) arm will remove the two main science experiments from the lander's deck and place them directly on the Martian surface. This is already uncharted territory in space exploration.

In this May 4, 2018 photo, the mobile service tower is rolled back to reveal the United Launch Alliance Atlas-V rocket with NASA's InSight spacecraft onboard at Vandenberg Air Force Base Credit: AP More

One experiment is intended to take Mars' temperature by drilling down 16 feet (5 meters) into the planet, using a self-hammering nail. That would be a new record for such an experiment, breaking the one set nearly a half-century ago by Apollo moonwalkers, who drilled down 8 feet (2 ½meters).

And just as those astronauts left behind instruments to measure moonquakes, InSight is bringing the first seismometers to monitor for marsquakes - if they exist.

Yet another experiment will calculate Mars' wobble, providing information about the core of the planet as the sun and its moons pull on Mars.

This illustration made available by NASA in 2018 shows the InSight lander drilling into the surface of Mars Credit: AP More