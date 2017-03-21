Married Teacher Who Allegedly Had Sexual Relations With 17-Year-Old Student Grins in Mugshot

A married Texas teacher who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student grinned in her mugshot after her arrest.

Sarah Fowlkes, 27, a former teacher of anatomy and physiology at Lockhart High School, was arrested on Monday for her alleged contact with a 17-year-old student.

Police said she had “sexual contact with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire” of the student.

Detectives launched the investigation on March 10 after getting a tip from a school administrator which led them to the student, police said.

“Their contact was of a sexual nature,” police said in a report.

Fowlkes turned herself in on Monday.

The teacher has been suspended from the school pending an investigation.

According to reports, Fowlkes celebrated her birthday with her husband of four years before she turned herself into police.

“Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly,” schools superintendent Susan Bohn said in a statement.

