Married couple charged with thefts from Middleport pub

May 19—A Depew couple has been charged by New York State Police investigators with the theft of $50,000 in cash and unprepared food from a Middleport pub.

Juliet McCarthy, 38, and Steven McCarthy, 39, both of Depew, were charged this past week with enterprise corruption (a "B" felony), second-degree grand larceny (C felony), third-degree grand larceny (D felony) and fifrth-degree conspiracy, according to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Lockport

On April 24, troopers out of SP Lockport received a walk-in complaint from a representative of Pony's Irish Pub located at 23 Main St. in Middleport in regards to two former employees were believed to have stolen from the business between 2020 and 2024. An investigation determined that both McCarthys worked together to routinely steal money and unprepared food from Pony's Irish Pub in excess of $50,000.

Both suspects were processed without incident at SP Lockport and turned over to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office to await arraignment.