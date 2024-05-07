Married couple arrested in NC after Clover argument turns deadly: Sheriff

CLOVER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A married couple has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Clover man, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Stephen Roger Stowe, 51, of Clover, was killed on Friday, May 3, on Enon Church Road in Clover.

21-year-old man killed in York’s first homicide since 2022

On Tuesday, May 7, deputies announced that a married couple, Mitchell Strickland, 38, and Shelby Jeanette Strickland, 32, had been arrested in Randolph County, N.C.

Mitchell Strickland is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Shelby Strickland is charged with accessory after the fact of a murder. Both live on Enon Church Road; however, it is unclear in which block the homicide happened.

According to authorities, the Sticklands and Stowe knew each other. Investigators believe an argument between the three turned fatal.

This is the first homicide of 2024 in York County. The case remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.