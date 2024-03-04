Marriage licenses, recent births and more: Erie County vital statistics March 4

Nicholas Sorensen, Erie Times-News
3 min read

Marriage licenses issued Feb. 19 - 23 in Erie County

Brown, James Garfield Jr., 55, 2176 Lorwood Drive; Wright, Christine Dawn, 55, 2176 Lorwood Drive

Garcia Osorio, Luis Raul, 42, 2424 Hampton Road; Kocan, Mercedes Milagros, 43, 2424 Hampton Road

Hanisek, Tanner Paul, 24, 9949 Moses Road, Springboro; Spellman, Onnastasia Hannah, 25, 9949 Moses Road, Springboro

Meadows, Keean O'Neil, 26, 1302 Christopher Ct., Bel Air, MD; Pratt, Olivia Kay, 23, 1302 Christopher Ct., Bel Air, MD

Moore, Nathaniel John, 36, 7671 Fairlane Drive; Hause, Alyse Renee, 34, 7671 Fairlane Drive

Page, Russell Steven, 66, 1814 Castle Drive; Wiercinski, Donna Elizabeth, 51, 1814 Castle Drive

Perkins, Tyler Jacob, 31, 715 W. 7th St.; Atkins, Jenna Marie, 31, 715 W. 7th St.

Powell, Reko Lamont, 35, 607 E. 14th St. 2nd Floor; Clark, Tracey Lynn, 39, 607 E. 14th St. 2nd Floor

Rahal, Emad Fawzi, 36, 180 Eldriveidge St. 5A, New York, NY; Alsaghir, Aya Ghassan, 26, 1917 Liberty St.

Recent birth announcements in Erie County

Feb. 14

A boy to Deanna Peterson, Erie

Feb. 16

A boy to Sonia Miller and Adam Miller, Millcreek

A girl to Carrie Murphy and Malachi Murphy, Union City

Feb. 17

A girl to Jessica Bedow, Waterford

Feb. 18

A girl to Aja Christian, Girard

Feb. 20

A girl to Alyssa Anthony and Michael Anthony, Millcreek

A girl to Michelle Lunn and Joseph Lunn, Millcreek

Feb. 21

A boy to Stephanie Garcia and Allan Gutierrez, Geneva, OH

A boy to Durga Gurung and Mani Gurung, Erie

A boy to Alexandra Heilman and Jerad Heilman, Cambridge Springs

A girl to Hanna Peterson, Erie

A boy to Terah Clayton and Matthew Clayton, Edinboro

Feb. 22

A girl to Chloe Carnes, Springboro

A girl to Mary Whiteford and Justin Whiteford, Edinboro

A boy to Lori McClintock and Adam McClintock, Waterford

Feb. 23

A girl to Melissa Miller and Marvin Miller, Linesville

A boy to Amanda Black and Kevin Black, Erie

Feb. 27

A boy to Kristina Custer and Mark Custer, Union City

U.S. Federal Court Bankruptcy

Braymiller, Lucille M. 3906 Crestmont Ave., 24-10072-Jcm 12-Feb-24 7

Brown, Cody Edward 2902 German St., 24-10075-Jcm 13-Feb-24 7

Coleman, Randell B. 1820 Fairmont Parkway, 24-10082-Jcm 16-Feb-24 13

Rossman, Cody A. 869 Nagle Rd., 24-10084-Jcm 16-Feb-24 7

Smith, Carol L. 2621 Raspberry St., 24-10080-Jcm 15-Feb-24 13

Totleben, Paul William 528 Olin Ave, Girard 24-10073-Jcm 13-Feb-24 13

Divorces in Erie County

Kellog, Kellie vs. Kellog, Kurt

Blackman, Maureen vs. Blackman, Travis

Drayer, Kim vs. Drayer, Mychal

White, Nicholas vs. White, Robin

Slagter, Sandra Lee vs. Slagter, Meryl Geroge Jr.

Smith, Trissa vs. Ricketts, Kwame

Eller, Cassandra vs. Eller, Michael

Cobb, Amy vs. Lesak, James

Hutzelman, Stephen Jr. vs. Chapman, Chivone

Diaz, Christian Figueroa vs. Rodriguez, Kashla

Ouellette, Melissa vs. Ouellette, Alan

Sheldon, Rebecca vs. Sheldon, Lucas

Davis, Bruce vs. Davis, Indira

Paramarter Duda, Jean vs. Duda, Joshua

Sidun, Amelia Kay vs. Sidun, Ryan Dale

Krimic, Mirsad vs. Krimic, Asmira

Wegelin, Julie vs. Weglin, Gary

Alvardo, Rebeca vs. Alvarado Negron, Luis

Publicover, John vs. Publicover, Barbara

Schroeck, Rachael vs. Schroeck, David

