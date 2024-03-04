Marriage licenses, recent births and more: Erie County vital statistics March 4
Marriage licenses issued Feb. 19 - 23 in Erie County
Brown, James Garfield Jr., 55, 2176 Lorwood Drive; Wright, Christine Dawn, 55, 2176 Lorwood Drive
Garcia Osorio, Luis Raul, 42, 2424 Hampton Road; Kocan, Mercedes Milagros, 43, 2424 Hampton Road
Hanisek, Tanner Paul, 24, 9949 Moses Road, Springboro; Spellman, Onnastasia Hannah, 25, 9949 Moses Road, Springboro
Meadows, Keean O'Neil, 26, 1302 Christopher Ct., Bel Air, MD; Pratt, Olivia Kay, 23, 1302 Christopher Ct., Bel Air, MD
Moore, Nathaniel John, 36, 7671 Fairlane Drive; Hause, Alyse Renee, 34, 7671 Fairlane Drive
Page, Russell Steven, 66, 1814 Castle Drive; Wiercinski, Donna Elizabeth, 51, 1814 Castle Drive
Perkins, Tyler Jacob, 31, 715 W. 7th St.; Atkins, Jenna Marie, 31, 715 W. 7th St.
Powell, Reko Lamont, 35, 607 E. 14th St. 2nd Floor; Clark, Tracey Lynn, 39, 607 E. 14th St. 2nd Floor
Rahal, Emad Fawzi, 36, 180 Eldriveidge St. 5A, New York, NY; Alsaghir, Aya Ghassan, 26, 1917 Liberty St.
Recent birth announcements in Erie County
Feb. 14
A boy to Deanna Peterson, Erie
Feb. 16
A boy to Sonia Miller and Adam Miller, Millcreek
A girl to Carrie Murphy and Malachi Murphy, Union City
Feb. 17
A girl to Jessica Bedow, Waterford
Feb. 18
A girl to Aja Christian, Girard
Feb. 20
A girl to Alyssa Anthony and Michael Anthony, Millcreek
A girl to Michelle Lunn and Joseph Lunn, Millcreek
Feb. 21
A boy to Stephanie Garcia and Allan Gutierrez, Geneva, OH
A boy to Durga Gurung and Mani Gurung, Erie
A boy to Alexandra Heilman and Jerad Heilman, Cambridge Springs
A girl to Hanna Peterson, Erie
A boy to Terah Clayton and Matthew Clayton, Edinboro
Feb. 22
A girl to Chloe Carnes, Springboro
A girl to Mary Whiteford and Justin Whiteford, Edinboro
A boy to Lori McClintock and Adam McClintock, Waterford
Feb. 23
A girl to Melissa Miller and Marvin Miller, Linesville
A boy to Amanda Black and Kevin Black, Erie
Feb. 27
A boy to Kristina Custer and Mark Custer, Union City
U.S. Federal Court Bankruptcy
Braymiller, Lucille M. 3906 Crestmont Ave., 24-10072-Jcm 12-Feb-24 7
Brown, Cody Edward 2902 German St., 24-10075-Jcm 13-Feb-24 7
Coleman, Randell B. 1820 Fairmont Parkway, 24-10082-Jcm 16-Feb-24 13
Rossman, Cody A. 869 Nagle Rd., 24-10084-Jcm 16-Feb-24 7
Smith, Carol L. 2621 Raspberry St., 24-10080-Jcm 15-Feb-24 13
Totleben, Paul William 528 Olin Ave, Girard 24-10073-Jcm 13-Feb-24 13
Divorces in Erie County
Kellog, Kellie vs. Kellog, Kurt
Blackman, Maureen vs. Blackman, Travis
Drayer, Kim vs. Drayer, Mychal
White, Nicholas vs. White, Robin
Slagter, Sandra Lee vs. Slagter, Meryl Geroge Jr.
Smith, Trissa vs. Ricketts, Kwame
Eller, Cassandra vs. Eller, Michael
Cobb, Amy vs. Lesak, James
Hutzelman, Stephen Jr. vs. Chapman, Chivone
Diaz, Christian Figueroa vs. Rodriguez, Kashla
Ouellette, Melissa vs. Ouellette, Alan
Sheldon, Rebecca vs. Sheldon, Lucas
Davis, Bruce vs. Davis, Indira
Paramarter Duda, Jean vs. Duda, Joshua
Sidun, Amelia Kay vs. Sidun, Ryan Dale
Krimic, Mirsad vs. Krimic, Asmira
Wegelin, Julie vs. Weglin, Gary
Alvardo, Rebeca vs. Alvarado Negron, Luis
Publicover, John vs. Publicover, Barbara
Schroeck, Rachael vs. Schroeck, David
