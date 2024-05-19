Marriage licenses, recent births and more: The latest Erie County vital statistics

TechCrunch

A new crop of early-stage startups — along with some recent VC investments — illustrates a niche emerging in the autonomous vehicle technology sector. Two recent entrants -- Seattle-based Overland AI and New Brunswick-based Potential -- are poised to get a first-mover advantage on this segment of autonomy. While these startups are applying their tech in different ways, Overland AI and Potential do share some common off-road ground.