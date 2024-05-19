Marriage licenses, recent births and more: The latest Erie County vital statistics
Marriage licenses issued May 6-10 in Erie County
Ahlfield, Richard Ellis, 74, 9814 Lake Road, North East; Skindell, Lois Ann, 88, 9814 Lake Road, North East
Al-Karkhy, Zaid Qays Hassan, 29, 1104 E. 4th St.; Braunstein, Veronica Elaine, 30, 5748 Old French Road Apt. 4
Alm, Corey Scott, 38, 39 Lasalle Ave. Apt. 107C, Buffalo, NY; Canale, Michele Clair, 29, 39 Lasalle Ave. Apt. 107C, Buffalo, NY
Barton, John Kenneth, 72, 3321 Burton Ave; Dacus, Pearl Marian, 65, 3321 Burton Ave.
Bey, Eric Antonio, 33, 2932 Peach St.; Stapp, Britany Jaklyn, 39, 2932 Peach St.
Buttolph, Steven Carl, 56, 2509 Bird Drive; Nye, Ann Marie, 60, 2509 Bird Drive
Cornell, Cody Lee, 29, 237 Walnut St., Edinboro; Sargent, Courtney Ellen, 27, 237 Walnut St., Edinboro
Douglas, Jonah Michael, 20, 5824 Georgetown Drive; Erbin, Madison Leigh, 19, 5824 Georgetown Drive
Dubowski, Nicholas Gregory, 29, 1448 W. 43rd St.; Cacchione, Christina Mary, 29, 1448 W. 43rd St.
Durney, William Matthew, 58, 929 W. Gore Road; Summerville, Terry Scot, 61, 929 W. Gore Road
Durst, Kody Matthew, 25, 1813 Union Ave; Ward, Emmalee Legenah, 25, 1813 Union Ave.
Felege, William Ray, 75, 9147 Francis Road, Girard; Sumner, Virginia Belle, 76, 9147 Francis Road, Girard
Gilkinson, George David, 32, 8566 Storey Road, North East; Rea, Alexandria Kym, 32, 8566 Storey Road, North East
Hanlin, Avery Joseph, 30, 2861 Willowood Drive; Silka, Sara Elizabeth, 28, 2861 Willowood Drive
Hiotis, Constantine, 55, 1407 Parade St.; Wilkins, Tina Lenore, 55, 1407 Parade St.
Houghton, Richard Paul, 55, 3974 Zimmerman Road; Kornetz, Kristina Louise, 43, 3974 Zimmerman Road
Kharlamov, Marko, 23, 4002 Stanley Ave.; Tishchenko, Anna Andrea, 20, 4002 Stanley Ave.
Kitner, James John Keith, 35, 830 Ardmore Ave.; Billings, Ashley Renee, 35, 830 Ardmore Ave.
McFadden, Joseph Michael, 46, 2949 E. 33rd St.; Zerby, Stacey Lee, 47, 1715 Center St.
Meszaros, Mitchel Louis, 29, 3508 Oakwood St.; Williams, Danielle Elizabeth, 27, 3508 Oakwood St.
Pearson, James Michael, 42, 5206 Jason Drive; Su, Lin Lang, 56, 5206 Jason Drive
Sabados, Joseph John, 77, 3929 W 38th St. Apt. 318; Lillie, Gwyndolyn Mary, 75, 3929 W 38th St. Apt. 318.
Snyder, Shawn Mark, 47, 1550 E. Grandview Blvd; Baginski, Melinda Terese, 47, 1550 E. Grandview Blvd.
Stroup, Joshua Keith, 47, 2221 Downing Ave.; Kuberry, Elizabeth Catherine, 53, 2221 Downing Ave.
Victor, Michael Thomas, 62, 4851 Wolf Road; Frank, Betsy Ann, 64, 4851 Wolf Road.
Warner, Caleb James, 22, 31 1/2 E. High St., Union City; Loucks, Amber Lynn, 21, 31 1/2 E. High St., Union City
Wenzel, Seth Robert, 25, 9005 Main St. Apt. 4, McKean; Beaudoin, Hannah Elizabeth, 25, 9005 Main St. Apt. 4, McKean
Worner, Stephen John, 46, 710 Clifton Drive; Musolff, Melinda Ann, 39, 710 Clifton Drive
Recent birth announcements in Erie County
Saint Vincent
May 8
A boy to Amaya Horne, Erie
May 13
A boy to Ashley Duran, Erie
UPMC Hamot
March 31
A boy to Emily Plyler, Erie
April 2
A boy to Holly Simpson, Erie
A boy to Elizabeth and Jacob Jaskiewicz, Erie
April 3
A girl to Payton and Jared Hedderick, Millcreek
April 4
A boy to Stephanie McNelis, Edinboro
April 5
A boy to Shaeia Moore-Snider, Erie
A girl to Robin and Maurice Mitchell, Erie
April 9
A boy to Anteinette and Alberthim Satlerfield, Erie
A girl to Bethany and Eric Divell, Millcreek
April 11
A boy to Courtney Pamola, Erie
April 12
A boy to Olivia and Kenneth Seymour, North East
A girl to Trella Long, Erie
A girl to Aracelie Duron, Waterford
April 14
A girl to Claudia and Scott Kightlinger, Erie
April 15
A girl to Catherine Marshall, North East
A girl to Abbey and Daniel Mollo, Fairview
A boy to Mikella Moran, Corry
April 18
A girl to Shelby and Luke Jahn, Edinboro
A girl to Michele and James Pacansky, Fairview
A boy to Sarah and Anthony Fisher, Erie
April 19
A boy to Mariia and Dmytro Ivanova, Erie
April 20
A boy to Emily and Neil Kruse, Erie
A girl to Danielle and Jared Doutt, Erie
April 21
A girl to Danielle and Robert Stoner, Fairview
April 22
A boy to Alish Limbo and Diks Gurung, Erie
A boy to Megan and Michael Neilsen, Erie
A girl to Dezire Moyer, New Castle, PA
April 23
A boy to Julia and Patrick Arrigo, Erie
A boy to Amie and Adam Banister, East Springfield, PA
A girl to Mary Beth and William Ringer, North East
A boy to Michelle and Seth Weidler, Erie
April 24
A boy to Jessica and Timothy Grimm, Harbor Creek
April 25
A boy to Devonna and Bryan Velazquez, Millcreek
A girl to Alexis and Cody Bootes, Greenfield
A pair of girls to Sandra and David Hugar, Girard
A girl to Jade Allen, Meadville
April 26
A boy to Breanne Casey, Harbor Creek
A girl to Melody Mayo, Erie
A girl to Elizabeth and Patton Bui, Millcreek
April 29
A boy to Maysun Savelli and Michael Janitor, Erie
A girl to Pamela and Michael Lazusky, Cochranton, PA
April 30
A boy to Brittany and Kennedy Nealy, Erie
May 1
A girl to Hailey Martinez, Millcreek
May 3
A boy to Nitya Mims, Erie
May 4
A girl to Zoraida Santiago, Erie
May 5
A girl to Alyssa and Eric Fuss, Millcreek
May 6
A boy to Tajee Thurston, Erie
A girl to Elizabeth and Kyle Weyand, Harbor Creek
A boy to Dakazhia McLaurin, Erie
May 7
A boy to Gayle Williamson and Daniel Moore, Erie
A boy to Ashley and Anthony Kiser, Hadley, PA
May 8
A boy to Jeanette and Austin Smith, Erie
A boy to Haley Lauria, Guys Mills, PA
A boy to Kaitlyn and Auston Wallis, Erie
May 9
A girl to Lacey and Mark Graziano, Girard
A girl to Brynn and Daniel Necci, Erie
A boy to Hannah and Luchas Deutsch, Edinboro
A girl to Alicia Snodgrass-Serrano, Erie
May 13
A boy and girl to Alyssa and Michael Pietrone, Erie.
Divorces
Jenkins, Lerone vs. Brown, Jennifer
Snyder, Dustin vs. Snyder, Kelly
Capozziello, Edwina vs. Capozziello, Christian
Bhagwandien, Narendra vs. Green, Cristina
Stempak, Ree vs. Stempak, Mark
Coccarelli, Alexandria vs. Treacle, Taylor
Cocolin, Nicholas vs. Cocolin, Jennifer
McShane, Sean vs. McShane, Cynthia
Poole, Susan vs. Poole, Ryan
Hanby, Jillian vs. Hughes, Devon
Jones, Jacob vs. Krusie, Ashley
Taylor, Stephen vs. Arcega, Marie
Waid, Frederick vs. Waid, Heather
McCloud, Lisa vs. McCloud, Arthur
U.S. Federal Court Bankruptcy
Boyd, Christopher M. And Stephanie, 205 Longacre Ave., 24-10232-Glt 2-May-24 7
Mckay, Daniel B. And Ann E., 5109 Belle Village Drive, E. 24-10228-Jcm 30-Apr-24 7
Mclaughlin, Brittany C., 14758 Mackey Hill Road, Waterford 24-10236-Jcm 3-May-24 7
Raucci, Nadine, 4076 Saga St., 24-10234-Jcm 3-May-24 7
