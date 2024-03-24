Marriage licenses, recent births and more: Erie County vital statistics March 24
Marriage licenses issued March 11-15 in Erie County
Acevedo, Juan Jose, 35, 4020 Zoar Ave.; Thompson-Snyder, Victoria Dianne, 37, 4020 Zoar Ave.
Adkins, Reo Benjamin, 33, 1038 E. 30th St.; Cartagena, Jacqueline, 33, 1038 E. 30th St.
Biancosino, Joseph Julio, 42, 1801 Kuntz Road; Hunt, Kimberly Ann, 41, 1801 Kuntz Road
Bizzarro, Monte John, 58, 10707 Wattsburg Road; Herrick, Cheryl Anne, 61, 10707 Wattsburg Road
Brown, Ryley Daniel, 29, 3135 W. 41st St.; George, Taylor Grace, 28, 3135 W. 41st St.
Camacho, Michael Daniel, 34, 2903 W. 32nd St.; Rodriguez, Tania Marie, 38, 2903 W. 32nd St.
Camp, Dylan Charles, 26, 333 Baker Ave; Runser, Haley Marie, 24, 333 Baker Ave.
Christie, Patrick Michael, 48, 2013 W. 27th St.; Frombach, Tiffany Lee, 34, 2013 W. 27th St.
Cruz, Mary Ann, 34, 919 W. 20th St.; Cattledge, Kesha Shardae, 36, 919 W. 20th St.
Flaherty, John Patrick, 38, 610 Vermont Ave.; Johnson, Meaghan Elizabeth, 41, 610 Vermont Ave.
Gelletta, Merle E. Jr., 49, 5184 Ridge Parkway; Bard, Barbi Jo, 46, 5184 Ridge Parkway
Hughes, Andrew Scott, 34, 12286 E. Main Road, North East; Woodward, Alexis Karley, 26, 12286 E. Main Road, North East
Kerner, Charles Edward, 69, 2710 W. Park Lane; Kitelinger, Paula Lillian, 61, 2710 W. Park Lane
Kokhanevich, Yuriy N., 43, 2228 E. Gore Road; Jmaii, Diana, 45, 2228 E. Gore Road
Negrete, Montes Yesenia, 39, 1572 W. 54th St.; Silbaugh, Julie May, 40, 1572 W. 54th St.
Nguyen, Hong Huan, 29, 2408 Harrison St.; Nguyen, Minh Hoa, 26, 226 E. 31st St.
Parra, Monroy Yovani, 35, 142 E. 25th St.; Latorre, Alice Miriam, 42, 142 E. 25th St.
Reichert, Matthew Daniel, 35, 2609 S. West Circle; Wertz, Nicole Chanel, 33, 2609 S. West Circle
Sanders, Shannon Darrell, 51, 2676 Cherry St; McLaurin, Danielle Makeda, 48, 2676 Cherry St.
Sweat, Jason Patrick, 27, 422 Montpelier Ave; Servidio, Alexia Alease, 27, 422 Montpelier Ave.
Wilson, Joseph John, 37, 2378 Maple Ave., Lake City; Millard, Annu Suncira, 24, 2378 Maple Ave., Lake City
Recent Births in Erie County
St. Vincent
March 19
A girl to Stephanie Gilfoyle and Ryan Gilfoyle, North East
U.S. federal court bankruptcy
Geddes, Brittain Alexander 1403 Peninsula Drive, Apt. 3, 24-10121-Jcm 8-Mar-24 7
Hoover, Rachel 621 Boston Store Place, 24-10111-Jcm 6-Mar-24 7
Stetson, Valerie A. 1735 Clifford Drive, 24-10109-Jcm 6-Mar-24 7
This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Recent marriages, more Erie County PA vital statistics, March 24, 2024