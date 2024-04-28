Marriage licenses and more: Erie County vital statistics April 28

Find local real estate reports, local weather history, power outages, gas prices and more need-to-know data at data.goerie.com.

Marriage licenses issued April 15-19 in Erie County

Butler, Michael Dana, 62, 4339 Alison Ave; Diplacido, Jacinda Marie, 50, 4339 Alison Ave.

Decapua, Frank, 76, 560 Degeorge Cir. 2, Rochester, NY; Dorman, Carmen Romona, 72, 560 Degeorge Cir. 2, Rochester, NY

Ernst, Anthony David, 30, 1416 High St.; Fatica, Nina Marie, 26, 1416 High St.

Fagan, Bruce Robert, 25, 1013 Washington Place; Crosby, Sherah Nicole, 23, 1013 Washington Place

Fohner, Dustin James, 41, 5219 Castlewood Ct.; Hawryliw, Megan Victoria, 33, 5219 Castlewood Ct.

Goodman, Robert Findley, 22, 3012 Amherst Road; Sornberger, Alecia Davan, 21, 3012 Amherst Road

Grey, Travis Spencer, 30, 153 Amy Ave., Madison, OH; Tomlinson, Savannah Leigh, 28, 153 Amy Ave., Madison, OH

Henderson, Marquise Marcell, 31, 2111 W. 37th St.; Murray, Riley Renee, 27, 2111 W. 37th St.

Higgins, George Phillip, 48, 11682 Route 97 N. Lot 29, Waterford; Brant, Gail Tawney, 33, 11682 Route 97 N. Lot 29, Waterford

Lariccia, Nicholas Charles, 34, 68 Lincoln Ave., Waterford; Bosak, Jacqueline Nicole, 33, 68 Lincoln Ave., Waterford

Malanecki, Christopher, 35, 1628 Kuntz Road; Peterson, Stacey Joy, 38, 1628 Kuntz Road

McCloud, Daniel Richard James, 37, 4 E. Airport, Corry; Hazeltine, Kyra Ann, 20, 4 E. Airport, Corry

McMurray, Dalton Andrew, 29, 527 W. 5th St.; Harbison, Keirstyn Nichole, 28, 527 W. 5th St.

Moctezuma, Jonathan Andrew, 34, 10530 Pont Road, Albion; Duda, Allison Marie, 29, 10530 Pont Road, Albion

Mohr, Robert John, 69, 205 Lincoln Ave; Klein, Joann, 65, 205 Lincoln Ave.

Paulus, Frederick Jacob, 43, 8180 Stafford Drive, Wattsburg; Niverth, Jamie Michelle, 40, 8180 Stafford Drive, Wattsburg

Phillips, Gregg Allan, 70, 4135 Sunnycrest Drive; Bowden, Sharon Darlene, 72, 4135 Sunnycrest Drive

Rai, Yabin, 28, 3910 Rice Ave; Lama, Saraya, 30, 3910 Rice Ave.

Redlawsk, Michael James, 63, 5050 W. 38th Street; Knuth, Kathleen Jean, 36, 5050 W. 38th St.

Reece, Austin Paul, 24, 1305 E. 36th St.; Colish, Jaclyn Marie, 27, 1305 E. 36th St.

Smiley, Michael Paul, 43, 5321 Loomis St. Lot 96, North East; First, Sarah Marie, 42, 5321 Loomis St. Lot 96, North East

States, Thomas Leroy III, 28, 232 W. 16th St.; Fair, Kelsey Lynn, 30, 232 W. 16th St.

Sweeney, Sean Patrick, 52, 5321 Loomis St. Lot 130, North East; Hilliard, Lucinda Evelyn, 50, 5321 Loomis St. Lot 130, North East

Sychuk, Roman Vyacheslavovich, 26, 2153 N. Manor Drive; Novikova, Sulamita, 20, 2153 N. Manor Drive

Whitman, Trenton Scott, 32, 55 Waterford St., Union City; Lyons, Kimberly Eileen, 25, 55 Waterford St., Union City

Zimmerman, David Bruce, 65, 2057 West 24th St.; Mlenek, Shirley Ann, 71, 2057 West 24th St.

U.S. Federal Court Bankruptcies

Bemiss, Michael Shawn 5449 S. Washington St., North East 24-10196-Cmb 9-Apr-24 13

George, Michael 246 S. Washington St., Apt. B3, Ne 24-10189-Jcm 8-Apr-24 7

Kitchen, Daniel Clifford 3419 Pennsylvania Ave., 24-10195-Jcm 9-Apr-24

