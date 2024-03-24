Marquette fans thrilled men’s basketball team lands in Sweet 16
For the first time in more than ten years Marquette's mens basketball team has earned a spot in the NCAA Sweet 16 Sunday, and fans are thrilled.
For the first time in more than ten years Marquette's mens basketball team has earned a spot in the NCAA Sweet 16 Sunday, and fans are thrilled.
The second round of the women's NCAA tournament continues with 8 more games.
Kolek had 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Kim Mulkey went off and threatened to sue The Washington Post on Saturday over an apparent unpublished article about her.
This is Duke's second-straight comeback after being down at halftime.
The second round tipped off with an upset, spoiling most of the remaining perfect brackets.
After a pair of dominant wins, the Illini are headed to their first Sweet 16 since 2005.
GKIDS and Fathom Events have announced the lineup for Studio Ghibli Fest 2024. This year’s run includes 14 films, starting with Spirited Away on April 27 and ending in December with My Neighbor Totoro.
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today. Are you ready to tune in?
If it's time for you to pick up a new set of tires, check out these great deals from Tire Rack as an alternative to Amazon's Big Spring Sale event.
Amazon's Spring Sale has discounts on Sony, Bose, Apple — and Prime membership can save you even more on select items.
A 2008 SEAT Altea found in an English self-service wrecking yard.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
Also in the mix: Levi's, Crest, Blink, Revlon, Bali, Neutrogena, Olay and Vera Bradley. Don't miss this massive event!
More than 26,000 shoppers love this layering wonder.
While the inverted yield curve may have a good track record of predicting recessions, it’s not very precise in predicting when recessions will start.
Google is ending third-party cookies in Chrome. Here’s what that means for publishers trying to stay afloat in a brutal market.
Arizona didn't wilt after Dayton cut a 17-point first-half deficit to three. As a result, the Wildcats became the first team to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.
PBMs have used various strategies over the years to squeeze independent pharmacies, and these tactics are on the rise as the federal government takes aim at reigning in the notorious middlemen.
Save $77 on the Coszinoor Bed Pillows and get the best night's sleep for cheap.
Now is a great time to save some dough on a car cleaning kit. Check out these great deals available right now as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.