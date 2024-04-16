Marlington alumni create 4 new scholarships

Marlington Alumni Association has added to its list of more than 50 scholarship awards for graduating students.

Four new awards will be handed out for the first time May 6 at the Marlington Alumni Scholarship and Awards banquet. The scholarships pay tribute to graduates of the school district who found success in a variety of fields.

The Marlington Class of 1973 Scholarship celebrates the class’ “enduring friendships.” Established under the leadership of classmates Doc Thomas, Debbie Swickard, Roberta Taylor, and their 50th class reunion committee, the award will recognize students who have exemplified academic ambition, civic engagement, leadership potential, and the ability to overcome challenges. “The award is more than is more than financial aid,” Thomas said in a news release. “It's a testament to the power of community, the importance of giving back, and the belief in the potential of every Marlington student to make a meaningful impact.”

The Greiner Family Band Scholarship will go to a senior who has participated in the Marching Dukes band. “Our children, Mike ('98) and Julie ('01), gained much more than just a love for music through their time in the band. They learned the importance of hard work, commitment, and discipline, lessons that extend far beyond the musical notes and performances,” Jim and Jill Greiner said in the release. The award goes to a student in the band for three years, and is open to all fields of study.

Kent Walter

The Walter Family Scholarship was established by brothers Kent and Carl to create a lasting reminder of the history their family had in the district and the community. The family's journey with Marlington Local Schools began with their father, Floyd Walter, a pivotal figure in the district's history. In the late 1950s, Floyd Walter was among the community leaders who championed the unification of three township schools – Marlboro, Lexington and Washington – into a single district. He served as school board president for two decades. It also honors sons Carl (’69) and Kent (’71). The scholarship will support those entering traditional degree programs and those pursuing trade, technical, or associate degree programs.

C. Carl Walter

The Denver Werstler Memorial Scholarship was established to honor the lifelong resident of Marlboro Township. Denny Werstler (’62), a chemistry major at Mount Union who earned a master’s degree in polymer science from University of Akron, worked as a research scientist at General Tire Research and Goodyear Research, and was an expert in nuclear magnetic resonance analytic chemistry. This award will go to a student who embodies his spirit of curiosity, leadership and community service.

Denver Werstler

To learn more about establishing a Marlington Alumni Association Scholarship, or to attend the May 6 banquet, email marlingtonalumni@yahoo.com.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Marlington Alumni Association announces 4 new scholarships