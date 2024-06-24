Marlboro Twp. historical group nets grant for America's 250th event

Marlboro Historical Society Logo

Marlboro Township Historical Society has received a grant to support its programming to celebrate America’s 250th birthday in 2026.

The group received a Trillium Local Activity Grant from America 250-Ohio Commission for its project to develop materials for the Dr. Kersey G. Thomas House in Marlboro Township.

The historical society will create the organization's first exhibit, a multi-panel curated exhibit and slide deck telling the story of the Dr. Kersey G. Thomas Home and Office. The exhibit will highlight Thomas and his wife, Dr. Eliza L. (Smith) Thomas, their uncelebrated roles in abolition and anti-slavery activities in the region; regular association with prominent Quaker visionaries and radicals in the region; commitment and involvement in the women's rights movement; and the home's use as a pathbreaking regional training ground for female physicians in the earliest era of women's medical education.

“We’re delighted to begin developing exhibit materials,” said Vondea Sheaffer, president of the Marlboro Township Historical Society. “Marlboro’s role in abolitionist efforts and more significantly, in educating women as physicians, is an important piece of Stark County and Ohio history. It’s unique and worth sharing.”

The Trillium Local Activity Grants offer up to $5,000 for projects with a local or community-wide impact. These projects may include exhibitions, interpretative panels, local commemorative programs or activities, local public events, educational, public programs, and smaller digital and documentary media projects.

The Marlboro Township agency was one of the 61 recipients chosen from the more than 170 statewide applications during the grant program’s spring 2024 funding cycle.

For more information on Marlboro Township Historical Society, visit www.marlbortwphistorical.org. To learn more about the America 250-Ohio Commission’s grants program visit America250-Ohio.org/grants/.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Marlboro Twp. historical group nets grant for America's 250th event