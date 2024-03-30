Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on street racing amid community complaints

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office plans to target street racing “hotspots” in a partnership with the state Highway Patrol, agency officials announced on Friday.

“We have received numerous complaints and ask the community to continue to reach out when they hear or see these events take place,” the agency posted on its Facebook page.

Pinpointed locations will include Dunbar Highway, Carolina Church Road and Screw Pin Road.

State law sets penalties of between two and six months for first-time offenders, along with license revocation. Anybody who allows their vehicle to be used for illegal racing can face up to 30 days in jail and license revocation.



