Markets Right Now: Stocks end first quarter with solid gains

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

The stock market is closing out a solid quarter on a soft note.

The Dow Jones industrials ended lower Friday, dragged down by a drop in Exxon Mobil, but small-company stocks posted modest gains.

The Nasdaq composite was higher most of the day but a late-day slide resulted in the index narrowly missing an all-time high close for the second day running.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,362.

The Dow lost 65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,663. The Nasdaq composite slipped 2 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 5,911.

The Russell 2000 index, which tracks smaller companies, rose 3 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,385.

Three stocks rose for every two that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

___

11:45 a.m.

The stock market is closing out a solid quarter with a day of mixed trading on Wall Street.

Major indexes were moving in a small range Friday. The Dow Jones industrials posted a small loss, dragged down by a 2 percent drop in Exxon Mobil.

Utilities led the gainers. Exelon rose 1.5 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 edged up a fraction to 2,368.

The Dow lost 27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,700. The Nasdaq composite increased 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,921.

Three stocks rose for every two that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.41 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Indexes are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street as banks, industrial companies and energy stocks head lower.

Wells Fargo lost 0.5 percent in the first few minutes of trading Friday and Exxon Mobil fell 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq composite closed at an all-time high a day earlier.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,363.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 35 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,692. The Nasdaq composite gave back 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,902.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.40 percent.