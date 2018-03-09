Markets Right Now: Strong hiring sends stocks, yields up

FILE - This Oct. 8, 2014, file photo shows a Wall Street address carved in the side of a building, in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Friday, March 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

4 p.m.

Stocks and bond yields rose sharply on Wall Street after the government reported a big increase in hiring last month.

Investors were relieved Friday to see that wage growth slowed. A jump in wages a month ago raised worries about inflation.

Technology companies wiped out the last of their losses from a steep market plunge a month ago. Banks climbed in tandem with interest rates.

Friday marks nine years since the beginning of the current bull market, the second-longest since World War II.

The S&P 500 rose 47 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,786.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 440 points, or 1.8 percent, to 25,335. The Nasdaq rose 132 points, or 1.8 percent, to 7,560, another record high.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.90 percent.

