Marketplace Foods participating in MDA Shamrocks campaign

Mar. 1—BEMIDJI — Marketplace Foods in Bemidji is raising funds to help transform the lives of children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases during the annual MDA Shamrocks campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

More than 10 Marketplace Foods locations in the North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin area are taking part, a release said.

From now until March 26, Marketplace Foods is adding an iconic paper Shamrock (pinup) to their purchase at check out for just $1, $5 or a larger contribution.

Marketplace Foods joins thousands of other retail locations throughout the country in this year's program — the nation's largest St. Patrick's Day-themed fundraiser, the release said.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is the number one voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. For more information, visit

mda.org.