Market Street stores prepare to host annual 'Special Events' Expo

Mar. 22—LUBBOCK — Market Street will once again host its "Special Events" Expo at all Texas Market Street locations on March 23 and 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. Whether it's a wedding, a baby shower, or a graduation party, this annual event is an opportunity for guests across Texas to see and sample dozens of items that are available for their next special occasion, a news release said.

Items included in the expo range from the deli to the bakery, market, and more. Foods being sampled include bakery and deli items like berry Chantilly cake, cheesecake cones, cream spinach artichoke dip, and cotton blue cheesecake. On display, guests can also see a variety of deli platters with items like crudité, chilled salmon, finger and tea sandwiches, mini croissants, stuffed mushrooms, antipasto skewers, and more.

In addition to food items, guests will also see a variety of floral displays to demonstrate the capabilities of the Market Street floral departments. This includes everything from large floral pieces like flower/balloon arches to smaller needs like table centerpieces and tablescapes.

"Each year, we put this expo on for our guests so they can have an opportunity to see just how many options we offer for the special events in their lives," Tony Crumpton, CMO for the United Family, said in the release. "With wedding season, prom and graduations right around the corner, we want to ensure guests make the most of those special life events. So, while we take care of the food, flowers, and dessert, they can take care of the more important things — making memories with their family and friends."

Market Street encourages guests to visit their local Market Street this Saturday or Sunday to find treats to sample for their next special event. Demos may vary by location.