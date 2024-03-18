The Market at MidCity returns to Huntsville for 6th year!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Since it began in 2019, it’s a weekly outing that many across the Tennessee Valley look forward to, the 6th year of The Market at MidCity has arrived in Huntsville!

From freshly grown greenery and special dishes to handmade products and much more, vendors like Daniel Fortner say it’s a gathering they look forward to. Fortner is the co-founder of Midway Mushrooms. and he explained why the event is significant.

“It brings together people from many different backgrounds and it seems like a nice mixing ground for lots of different ideas, people from different careers people with different hobbies and interests, and it’s fun to see it grow every year,” Fortner said.

Products on display at the market are all produced within 150 miles of the MidCity District in a gesture that places locally owned small businesses in the spotlight.

For farmers like Toussaint Henry, it’s an opportunity to share naturally grown foods with people and he says the outing provides a space for his family to do so.

“We have built so many relationships within the community and people just love the fact that we are providing them with all-natural stuff,” Henry told News 19. “We’re excited about this opportunity and we’re looking to grow with the community.”

Henry promotes eating right for a better lifestyle and the market is a way to share that message. Over 16,000 people were welcomed to the event in 2023, which has become a spring favorite in The Rocket City.

MidCity District’s Executive Director Lindsey Pattillo Keane founded the market in 2019. She says it continues to grow and feels it’s impactful when it comes to entities that are locally owned.

“It’s really incredible when people come to buy local, it makes a huge difference for these local vendors they’re paying their bills thanks to all these great shoppers that are here,” Pattillo Keane said.

If you missed the opening day, The Market at MidCity will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday through November 10th.

