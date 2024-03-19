New market helps provide fresh food for Clevelanders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Many urban areas are known as food deserts.

But thanks to Meijer, that’s not the case in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood.

The Meijer Fairfax Market is a 40,000 square foot grocery store offering fresh produce along with hundreds of local and artisan groceries.

The store is located on E. 105th St. near the Cleveland Clinic.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton got a tour of what the market opens.

