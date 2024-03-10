Market of Farms kicks off in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Kan. (KSNW) — The first-ever Market of Farms kicked off in Caldwell on Saturday.

People from across the state of Kansas gathered to buy produce directly from Kansas farmers.

The event was created to encourage relationships between farmers and the people that are purchasing produce.

“They want to know where their food comes from so people come here today and they can meet the farmers and they can meet the people who grow the food,” Rick McNary, Shop Kansas Farms owner, said. “Likewise, the farmers get to meet their customers and consumers.”

Farmers displayed everything from meat products to honey, hoping to entice customers to keep coming back.

