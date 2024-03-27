Market basket: A quick guacamole makes a perfect spring app

By now I have used up all the salsa I canned late last summer utilizing my garden goodies. That means my tortilla chips need an uplift and a nice spring green guacamole fills the ticket perfectly. I love the change and it’s so easy to make.

Dating back to the Aztecs, guacamole was called “ahuaca-mulli,” which means avocado sauce. It remained a regional specialty for decades and didn’t travel from Mexico to the U.S. until the early 1900s. The real boost happened for guacamole in the 1960s with the introduction of corn chips.

Guacamole is as its name suggests, a type of mole sauce. There are many variations of mole, which uses spice either in abundance or as a hint. Mole concoctions are typically served with chicken as a sauce and most often cooked. That’s where guacamole differs because it’s uncooked.

The ingredients are simple, consisting of ripe avocados, garlic, salt, pepper, lime juice, chopped cilantro, tomatoes and hot peppers. The lime juice keeps the avocados from discoloring and the peppers are used in moderation so they don’t overpower the taste.

I use a mortar and pestle to make guacamole, but some prefer a potato masher. That’s because I like chunky guacamole that sturdy tortilla chips can easily scoop up. Others prefer a smoother finished version that is more like the consistency of hummus. For those, the food processor makes quick work of the preparation.

I like to make it and serve it practically immediately because I love it at room temperature. If you like it slightly chilled or need to prepare it ahead of time, make sure you cover it with plastic wrap. Lay it directly on top of the guacamole to keep it from getting a little dry on the top and fading in color. Use it as a dip, sauce or topping within a day.

You asked for it

Mary Patterson of Boise writes, “I see lots of recipes that call for an immersion blender. Can’t I just use my regular blender to achieve the same result?”

Mary,

You most certainly can if the mixture is room temperature or cold. But if it is cooked, the immersion blender can go directly into the pot for pureeing. Otherwise, you will have to allow the mixture to cool before it goes into a traditional blender … or you will have a real mess on your hands to clean up!

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

