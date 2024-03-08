This 4,000-square-foot, French Manor-style house in Villa Hills was recently listed for $1.2M. It sits on nearly 1 acre and has a pool, media room and gym with a sauna.

A French provincial-style house in Villa Hills on a half acre of land recently hit the market for just under $1.2 million.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath house at 1076 Colina Drive in Northern Kentucky borders a private lake in a planned subdivision with a pool and tennis courts.

The brick house with steep rooftops and large windows also has a gunite pool surrounded by trees, manicured gardens and gravel pathways laid out to mimic the rustic appeal of a French manor.

The house also has a fully enclosed porch with ceiling fans and floor-to-ceiling windows with access from inside the house to the pool and lake outside.

The two-story house has three finished levels, including a lower floor with a wet bar, media room and exercise room with sauna.

Overall, the house has more than 4,000 square feet of living space with an open floor plan and custom finishes, according to Dianna Caldwell, the listing agent with Exp Realty.

Take a look inside

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: On The Market: $1.19M French provincial-style Villa Hills estate