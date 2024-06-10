New marker in Clovis honors families of those who served and gave all

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A new memorial in Clovis honors families with loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The city commission recently approved a Gold Star Families Memorial Marker in the city’s Veterans’ Park.

The marker honors families who have had a loved one pass away while defending the country. The marker was installed with a dedication ceremony taking place Saturday.

