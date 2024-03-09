Marked police bicycle stolen in downtown Pittsburgh, suspect in custody

A marked police bicycle was stolen in downtown Pittsburgh on Friday evening.

Pittsburgh police said the bike was stolen by a man from the front of the Downtown Public Safety Center on Wood Street at 6:15 p.m.

Officers tracked down the man with cameras and found him riding the bike in the Gateway Center area.

The man was taken into custody and police said charges are forthcoming.

The bike was not damaged.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man dies after shooting outside Allegheny County bar Rochester-Monaca Bridge set to close for 2 months this summer; lane restrictions expected soon New photo released of man accused of sexually assaulting woman near Pitt campus VIDEO: Jim Roddey, 1st-ever Allegheny County Executive, dies at 91 DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts