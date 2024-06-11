Mark my words, Labour will put up taxes

As chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, it has been my job to scrutinise tax and spending policy from top to bottom.

So I can tell you now, in full confidence, that Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves will cost you and your family thousands of pounds. This is why.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave evidence in private to our committee in Westminster. Thanks to the clear plan laid out by the Prime Minister and Chancellor, the IMF painted a positive picture of the UK’s economy, confidently asserting that “the economy is approaching a soft landing with growth recovering faster than expected… inflation has fallen faster than envisaged… [and] the banking system remains healthy”.

It seems I am not the only one who has been paying attention to the IMF – Reeves clearly has been too, albeit quite selectively.

Whilst she will try to deny our clear economic progress – and would rather voters forget Labour chancellor Denis Healey’s humiliating request for an IMF bailout in the long, hot summer of 1976 – she apparently has firmly pinned her flag to the IMF’s policy mast to seek to gain some credibility.

With the IMF’s recommendations for this year being signed off by their executive in July, I took some time to look at last year’s report to see where Labour’s love affair with the organisation might take us.

As we saw last week in the ITV general election debate this week, Sir Keir failed 12 times to rule out the £2,094 tax bombshell, a figure based on opposition costings by independent Treasury officials. But this is clearly just the start.

And we also saw that the shadow chancellor reportedly has between 10 and 12 measures she is actively considering. So what are the most likely measures she will be planning?

Thus far, Reeves has been copying and pasting recommendations straight from the IMF’s playbook.

Take Labour’s pledges on planning laws and building on our beloved green belt – the IMF recommends both. Labour’s plan to strengthen the role of the Office for Budget Responsibility? Also the IMF. And crowding in private capital for net zero projects? You guessed it – the IMF.

So, let’s look at what else the IMF proposes for the UK – tax rises hidden under the guise of technical phrases like “mobilise additional revenues” and “closing tax loopholes”.

There are proposals to set the capital gains tax rate and levels in line with income tax rates and levels, proposals to subject the sale of your primary residence to capital gains tax, proposals to end inheritance tax loopholes, proposals to revalue all the properties in England for council tax bands, especially those worth over £320,000.

And as if that’s not enough, they also want the Government to bring in road pricing and bring forward the date of the rises in the state pension age substantially. All this is likely to be what Reeves has on her list of tax hikes.

Even more alarming is the IMF recommendation to make the state pension only a single lock, with inflation as the link.

Just like Gordon Brown’s £118bn tax raid on pension funds, by opposing our triple lock plus Labour has already confirmed that in the next parliament it will betray pensioners yet again by dragging the state pension into income tax for the first time in our country’s history.

Reeves, like Sir Keir, is simply paying lip service to financial prudence and economic credibility to help her get through this general election campaign.

As the gap between fiscal reality and political fantasy grows, Labour will need to find some way to fund its £38.5bn of unfunded spending commitments, so what’s not to say that Labour is planning on following its relationship with the IMF all the way through?

It’s the Conservatives who have a clear plan, and are taking bold action to secure our economic future, but we can’t undo all that good progress under a potential Labour government which has no plan and will take us right back to square one.

Dame Harriett is the Conservative candidate for West Worcestershire and served as chairman of the Treasury Select Committee in the last Parliament

