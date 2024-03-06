Mark Woods: Read USA teen tutor helps kids — and his father — learn how to read

Ronnie Gadio (right), one of Read USA's teen tutors, helps elementary students with reading. But his tutoring also has led to him helping his father, Aliou, who grew up in Senegal, learn to read English.

After classes at Raines High School, Ronnie Gadio heads to North Shore Elementary.

That’s where Gadio, an 18-year-old senior, works as a Read USA tutor.

He has a story that goes beyond statistics showing young children making reading gains. To a degree, all of the Read USA tutors do. The Jacksonville-based nonprofit likes to tout that its literacy tutoring program does more than help the elementary students. It helps the teen tutors develop their own literacy and life skills, while earning a paycheck.

CEO Rob Kelly has described it as “bi-directional learning.”

For Ronnie Gadio, this doesn’t stop when he heads home. The learning just goes an additional direction.

He is teaching his father how to read.

Aliou Gadio grew up in Senegal, speaking Pulaar — one of the main languages in the west African country — and reading Arabic. Or at least hoping to read it, maybe even become a scholar.

He has told his children the story of what education was like there, how if you got an answer wrong you’d get whacked with a stick. So he tried to avoid having to answer. He ended up going into the military. He got married. He and Diary Ndongo had five children. And by 2000 — when international organizations estimate there were more than 10,000 Senagalese refugees — they were among those hoping to start a new life elsewhere.

They ended up in Jacksonville, where a sixth child was born: Ronnie.

When he was growing up, Ronnie's parents worked hard to make sure there was enough money for food and clothing, plus some toys and video games. But they weren’t able to do what we often hear is a key piece to childhood literacy: read to your children.

Ronnie says that beyond his elementary school teachers at John Love and R.L. Brown, he can trace his early reading to his older brother, Baidy.

“He’s the one who taught me how to read,” Ronnie said. “He helped me with schoolwork. He always told me that school comes first.”

Ronnie remembers that when he’d come home from school, his dad would encourage him. No swats of punishment passed down to another generation. Sometimes his father even would joke: You can take what you learn and teach me.

Not that communicating was straightforward for them. That’s another part of this story. There is a bit of a father-son language barrier.

Being born and raised in Jacksonville, English is Ronnie’s first language. He can speak some Pulaar, but it’s a bit of a struggle. He’s an American kid trying to speak a Fula language, not quite getting the accent right. And his father, who didn’t speak a word of English when he arrived, now speaks broken English. So they make do with a mix of English and Pulaar.

It works. But speaking is one thing and, as Ronnie says, “reading is a whole different thing.”

In his sophomore year at Raines, a friend told him about Read USA. He got one of the jobs. When he was doing training, he came home with some of the material and showed it to his dad.

“He actually surprised me,” he said. “I was going through the alphabet and he knew every sound, every letter. So he had the potential to learn.”

He just didn’t have anyone teaching him. So his son started with some basic words, like “cat” and “dog.” Ronnie says his father caught on quickly — kind of like some of the students he tutors at North Shore Elementary.

Rob Kelly, the Read USA CEO, pulls up the data for the three students who started tutoring at the beginning of the year. In less than two months, one made three months of reading gains and another jumped six months.

“Not all kids are making that fast of progress,” Kelly said. “So there’s something there with Ronnie.”

And as often is the case with Read USA, there also is something happening with the tutor. Ronnie says his own reading has improved in the last couple of years (and test scores back this up). He talks about some of the books he’s read that have stuck with him, helping him get through tough times. And he talks about the satisfaction he gets from helping kids — and his father.

“I’m grateful,” he said. “I’m glad he gave me the opportunity to live here.”

Ronnie says his parents have worked hard — his father works at a downtown hotel, his mother has sometimes worked two jobs — to give their children a future in America.

Baidy went to Florida A&M University, graduated with honors, got his master’s degree in business and went into the Army. His other brother is in the Navy. One of his sisters is working in a medical field and the other two are in school, one for nursing, one for business.

After Ronnie graduates from Raines, he is hoping to go to the University of North Florida. He wants to study computer science. He knows that whatever he does, he’ll be reading. For information, for enjoyment, for self-help and for helping others, including his father.

