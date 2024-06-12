Mark Woods: We should be grateful for all of Florida's 2 million outdoor workers

One evening last week I noticed water dripping from the ceiling and running down a wall. It turned out the drain pan of our AC unit was not living up to its name. Instead of draining, it was overflowing, creating this poltergeist-like scene.

I climbed into the attic, where I’d say the “feels like temperature” was approximately “a sauna in hell, only with more humidity.” After about 15 minutes of scooping water into a bucket, I was drenched in sweat and feeling dizzy.

It’s not even officially summer yet. And we’re seemingly gearing up to break the records we set last year — the hottest U.S. summer ever, in the warmest year since global records began in 1850.

With that fresh in mind, I’m grateful for the HVAC workers who came the next day and spent much longer than I did in the attic, successfully fixing the problem.

At this time of year, we should be grateful for everyone working in the Florida heat.

New law prevents heat rules

The statistic frequently cited is that about 2 million people work outside in Florida. I don’t know if my daughter is included in that, but she often works outside for a theme park in Orlando, wearing some heavy costumes. I can’t say much more than that. But I can say her employer has rules to make sure workers doing this job have regular breaks from the heat.

This is hardly true for all Florida workers. The state doesn't have any state or local laws creating heat protections for workers. In fact, on July 1, a new state law will take effect, prohibiting counties and cities from requiring such protections — like breaks from the heat, and access to water and shade.

This comes on the heels of what happened last fall. Miami-Dade County, with an estimated 300,000 outdoor workers, considered a local measure requiring construction and agriculture companies to take steps to help workera. Advocates hoped to get it in place before this summer. But it never passed.

Instead state lawmakers (prodded by the Florida Chamber of Commerce) passed HB 433 on the final day of the 2024 legislative session.

This law not only prevents Miami-Dade from coming back to this, it prevents every other county and city from doing something similar. Beyond what this means for this issue, it’s the latest example of the same politicians who often decry Big Government — when it’s the federal government telling states what they can and can’t do — saying the state should dictate what cities and counties can do.

When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill in April, he said: “There was a lot of concern out of one county, Miami-Dade. And I don’t think it was an issue in any other part of the state.”

Because the rest of the state is chilly in July.

OK, it’s more that this hadn’t been proposed in other parts of the state. Yet. But if you mandate water for workers in one part of the state, the next thing you know they’re going to want it everywhere.

Florida has passed laws requiring more protection from heat. In 2020, three years after the heat-related death of 16-year-old football player, legislators unanimously passed a law requiring schools to do more for student-athletes. But when it comes to say, migrant farm workers, state lawmakers say federal regulations are enough. (At this point, OSHA doesn’t have any heat-specific regulations.)

Some Florida farms do have what the Washington Post called "America's strongest workplace heat rules" — the result of Florida farmworkers, the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creating the Fair Food Program and convincing companies, including big produce buyers, to voluntarily support standards.

Other farms continue to have dangerous conditions — causing heat illness, kidney failure and, in some cases, death — that are only going to get more dangerous in what a New England Journal of Medicine editorial called a "new era of climate-health crises."

In other news: On July 1, another state law takes effect, largely erasing references to “climate change” from state statutes.

If we just ignore it …

Working outside in summer is no joke

There a lots of jokes about Florida summer, like the meme that says, “Just a reminder to stay indoors and drink lots of water between 11 a.m. and November 2.” But working outside in the heat is no joke.

I spent one summer in my early 20s doing road construction work. My job involved shoveling dirt and moving rocks that probably weighed about as much as I did. One muggy afternoon, I opened my eyes, confused by why I was on my back, under a tree. Apparently I had keeled over. Heat stroke, a doctor said later.

And that was in Wisconsin, where the joke is that there are two seasons: July 4th and winter.

It actually can get hot in rest of the country in the summer. But Florida offers a special kind of hot. And as we’re being reminded now, it starts before summer.

So we should be grateful for those 2 million people who are working outside.

I think we are good at being grateful for some workers. When someone comes to my home and crawls into the attic to fix my air-conditioning, I’m very grateful. When I open my fridge and pull out some fruit that was grown in Florida, I don’t think much about it.

We should be grateful for the workers we see — and also the ones who remain relatively unseen.

