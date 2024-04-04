As we mark Martin Luther King Jr. tragic death, let's recommit to the fight for justice

In the annals of civil rights history, April 4, 1968, marks a solemn day of reckoning. It was the day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an icon of peace and justice, was tragically assassinated in Memphis at the Lorraine Motel, where the National Civil Rights Museum now stands.

As the Museum commemorates this pivotal moment, it’s imperative to reflect on Dr. King’s remarkable legacy and the enduring relevance of his vision for economic justice.

Dr. King was not supposed to be in Memphis in late March and early April of 1968. He allegedly had a bigger calling in preparing for the Poor People’s Campaign. But Dr. King recognized that the Memphis Sanitation Workers’ Strike was more than striking workers demanding better wages and working conditions; they were Black men asserting their dignity and seeking recognition of their humanity.

Dr. King’s commitment to economic justice extended beyond the Memphis strike. It found expression in his advocacy for a guaranteed annual Income — a radical idea aimed at eradicating poverty and uplifting the marginalized. This initiative was a central component of his Poor People’s Campaign, which sought to address the root causes of economic inequality. Dr. King understood that the United States could only reach its full potential if all individuals had access to basic necessities and economic security.

We have made progress, but still struggle with poverty

Fast forward to the present, and the echoes of Dr. King’s economic justice legacy reverberate through our society.

If Dr. King were alive today, I have no doubt that he would acknowledge many of the signs of progress that we can measure over the last 56 years.

But without question, he would be disturbed by the unconscionable numbers who live in poverty in a nation of unparalleled wealth.

He would call into question the inequities that exist in foundational areas like housing, health care, and education.

He would have the courage to challenge the power structure for the good of the people.

He would still be willing to claim the sobering truth that power is wielded by those prioritizing profits over people.

Dismantle systemic barriers to economic equity

When Dr. King was speaking truth to power in April 1968, he reminded us all that we have the power to effect change. History has shown us that change is possible when we unite behind a common cause.

By exercising our right to vote and holding our elected officials accountable, we can demand resource allocation that reflects our moral priorities—a budget that prioritizes investments in education, healthcare, the environment, and infrastructure.

We can advocate for policies that uplift the marginalized and dismantle systemic barriers to economic equity.

As we commemorate Dr. King’s legacy, let us recommit ourselves to the fight for economic justice.

Russ Wigginton

Let us honor his memory not just in words, but in deeds. Let us make our voices heard, make our vote count, and demand fiscal accountability that builds a future where economic justice is not just a dream, but a reality.

Dr. Russ Wigginton is president of the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: MLK anniversary: His tragic death reminds us to recommit to justice